Scheduled water supply disruption in Seberang Perai Selatan district on July 29

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the preventive maintenance would be from 10am to 10pm on that day. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, July 22 — Several areas in the Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) district will experience scheduled water supply disruption on July 29 for maintenance work to be carried out at the Bukit Panchor Water Treatment Plant.

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the preventive maintenance would be from 10am to 10pm on that day.

“The shutdown of the Bukit Panchor Water Treatment Plant is necessary to enable the installation of raw water pumps, maintenance work on the dissolved air flotation (DAF) plant as well as for Tenaga Nasional Berhad to replace the switch gears and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) wiring,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the water supply disruption would affect about 9,982 registered customers in the area and those affected are advised to store sufficient water for use for 12 hours.

“PBAPP apologises for any inconvenience caused and will work to ensure that water supply is restored according to schedule,” he said.

Among the areas which will experience water supply disruption are Kampung Besar, Kampung Sungai Buaya, Kampung Sungai Kechil and Perda Tech, while low water pressure is likely to occur at Transkrian, Permatang Tok Mahat, Sungai Acheh and Jalan Sempadan areas. — Bernama