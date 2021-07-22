Johor quarantine inspectors seizes over 425,000kg of pinus radiata pine wood imported from Chile

JOHOR BARU, July 22 — The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS), Johor seized over 425,000 kilogrammes (kg) of pinus radiata pine wood from Chile worth RM508,889.43 at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas in Iskandar Puteri, near here, yesterday.

In a statement, Johor MAQIS said the detention of 10 containers carrying the timber was made following a routine inspection conducted by MAQIS enforcement officers at 3.45pm.

“The inspection found that the submitted MAQIS permit number did not match the one stated in the phytosanitary certificate declared for the pinus radiata pine wood.

“All the timber, estimated at 425,715 kg, were seized for further action,” it said in the statement, here, today.

The case is being investigated under Section 13 of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728) for making misleading declarations to the authorities.

Johor MAQIS advises all importers and exporters to always follow the rules set by the government for the control of diseases involving animals, fish and plants, and to ensure food safety in Malaysia. — Bernama