Firefighters climb Terengganu’s Bukit Harimau Menangis to extinguish forest fire

CHUKAI, July 22 — Firefighters had to climb Bukit Harimau Menangis here for 30 minutes to extinguish a forest fire that broke out in an area of about 0.8 hectare (ha) today.

Kerteh Fire and Rescue Station chief Khairulhasni Mohktar said they sent a team of firemen in a fire engine to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 3pm.

“The fire is said to have started from the top of Bukit Harimau Menangis before spreading down to the foothills, involving an area of about 0.8 ha. Our personnel had to trek about 200 metres uphill, lugging with them heavy equipment to the top.

“Besides that, we also had difficulty getting water at the top of the hill and had to use water from the lake near the foothills to douse the fire,” he said when contacted.

Khairulhasni said the blaze had been brought under control and was expected to be put out later tonight.

“The cause of the fire is still being investigated. I advise people who go hiking in hills and forests not to throw cigarette butts as this can cause forest fires,” he added. — Bernama