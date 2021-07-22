Finance minister: RM171.64m channelled to support agriculture industry, food security as of July 9

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the funding was part of the RM400 million allocated for the group. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — A total of RM171.64 million in financing has been channelled to a total of 13,871 micro-agricultural small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as of July 9, 2021 to support the country’s agriculture and food industry.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the funding was part of the RM400 million allocated for the group.

“Under this agriculture and food industry support scheme, RM350 million is an allocation under the Agrobank Microcredit Financing Scheme.

“Food security is very much emphasised in Penjana (Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan) and Budget 2021,” he said in the 62nd Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana) report released today.

Under the SME Soft Loan Fund, as of July 9, 2021, Tengku Zafrul said the total amount approved by local banks and accepted by SMEs was RM12.26 billion which would benefit 25,894 SMEs.

This amount, he said, included the Special Relief Facility (SRF), Automation & Digitalisation Facility (ADF), All-Economic Sector Facility (AES) and Agrofood Facility (AF) funds.

“Even though the SRF fund has been fully utilised, SMEs can still apply for financing schemes that are still available through the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Fund such as ADF, AES and AF,” he said.

For the Inisiatif Pemulihan Cendana, he said as of July 9, a total of RM4.26 million had been channelled to 520 recipients.

“The government has allocated RM10 million which is expected to benefit 3,000 recipients from artists and organisations in the Malaysian arts and culture sector. Recipients will receive different grant sizes depending on the targeted application and programme.

“Creative industry practitioners are advised to use the facilities provided and can apply for assistance from both agencies by visiting www.mycreative.com.my/penjana and www.cendana.com.my for more information,” he said. — Bernama