Workers in personal protective equipment bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Section 21, Shah Alam, July 10, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Covid-19 deaths in the country soared to 199 in the last 24 hours, a new record, just a day after Hari Raya Haji.

The Health Ministry’s tweet shows the cumulative death toll now stands at 7,440, with 421 lives lost since Monday alone.

The number of Covid-19 related deaths has remained above 100 deaths a day since last week, with a slight dip yesterday when 93 fatalities were reported.

