In Sarawak Day message, chief minister says state has proven its ability to manage Covid-19 crisis, vaccination

KUCHING, July 21 — Sarawak’s Covid-19 vaccination programme is among the fastest nationwide nationwide due to the capability of the state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg said today.

He pointed out that over 60 per cent of the state’s adult population of 2.2 million have received their first dose to date.

“The steps used by the Sarawak Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections, including expediting the vaccination process, has appeared to be successful in reducing the number of Covid-19 infections lately,” he said in a statement to mark Sarawak Day tomorrow.

“This proves that Sarawak, given the existing space, has the capability to manage whatever problems it is facing,” he added.

Abang Johari said the state government has the constitutional power to decide whatever steps are deemed as most suitable, practical and effective in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

“We respect the federal government and decisions made at the federal level, but not every decision made in Putrajaya is suitable or practical for implementation in Sarawak,” he said.

He added that it is sometimes difficult for state authorities to implement decisions made at the federal level, pointing out that Sarawak is a region a big as the entire Malay peninsula.

As an example, he said the state modified the federal vaccination process which required registration via the MySejahtera app by introducing the jab first, register later approach in vaccinating rural residents.

“We must admit that it is difficult for the rural residents from the remote longhouses and villages to register and access MySejahtera application,” he said.

The chief minister also expressed his concern that the fight against the spread of Covid-19 infections is made difficult by the political situation in the country.

“However, the political situation in Sarawak is more stable and as the leader of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak state government, I would like to thank the people who are involved in politics for not indulging in messy politics,” he said.