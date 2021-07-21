Chief Secretary issues guidelines on govt office operations under PPN

Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said department heads should determine the presence of the required staff in the office based on the guidelines. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 21 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali today issued guidelines for the operation of government offices according to phases under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) with regard to attendance, service counters and meetings which will take effect from July 26.

In a statement today, he said it was in line with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement on the change in the percentage of staff allowed to work from office in the civil sector based on the positive development of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

Ismail Sabri recently announced that the government had made some changes to the standard operating procedures (SOP) under Phase One of the PPN, allowing 40 per cent of staff in the civil sector to present in the office, while accounting services are allowed to operate at 60 per cent capacity.

The National Security Council (MKN) had previously issued a full Work From Home (WFH) directive for public sector offices in Phase One of the PPN, excluding frontliners, as well as security, defence and enforcement personnel, while only 20 per cent of staff were allowed for work processes that could not be carried out remotely.

Mohd Zuki said department heads should determine the presence of the required staff in the office based on the guidelines, while the implementation of WFH should be based on ‘Service Circular Number 5/2020 - Work From Home Policy’.

Under Phase Two of the PPN, Mohd Zuki said a maximum of 60 per cent staff could be present at the office, while 40 per cent could WFH, excluding frontliners, security, defence and enforcement personnel.

“The presence of people at service counters will be by appointment which will be allowed to operate at 60 per cent capacity,” he said, adding that meetings or physical gatherings were still not allowed at this stage.

Under Phase Three, 80 per cent would be allowed to work from the office, while 20 per cent would WFH.

“Service counters are allowed to operate at 80 per cent capacity, with people not having to make prior appointments,” said Mohd Zuki.

According to him, in this stage, meetings were allowed to be held physically, online or in a hybrid manner, however physical attendance should be limited to 50 per cent capacity of the meeting room area.

Meanwhile, he said all civil servants would be allowed to work from the office under Phase Four of the PPN, while the WFH facility would be granted to only those who required it.

Service counters would operate at full capacity at this juncture, he said, adding that physical meetings would also be allowed, but online or hybrid methods would still be encouraged.

“Department heads must ensure that all SOPs issued by the MKN are complied with at all times to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in their respective offices,” he said. — Bernama