Ministry says 3,391 households have received Bakul Prihatin Negara assistance so far

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — A total of 1,017 recipients from 3,391 households have received assistance from the Bakul Prihatin Negara (BPN) aid programme initiated by prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on July 15.

The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry announced in a statement that the recipients were from 48 districts in 11 states who applied through three channels supervised by the ministry.

Based on the latest statistics of its implementation, Kedah is the state with the highest number of recipients, with 279 people.

Five districts that recorded the most recipients in the state are Baling with 59 people, followed by Kota Setar (53), Langkawi (40), Kubang Pasu (38) and Pendang (23).

The programme has also benefited 738 recipients in 31 districts in Kelantan, Negri Sembilan, Perak, Sabah, Sarawak, Perlis, Selangor, Johor, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur.

Overall, the programme involves the distribution of 420,000 baskets of necessities to 1.68 million Malaysians affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister’s Office and the corporate sector have allocated and donated RM5 million and RM16 million respectively for its implementation throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Kedah Women, Family and Community Development and Welfare committee chairman Halimaton Shaadiah Saad said 2,400 food baskets would be distributed in stages to all districts in the state.

“Some districts will receive 200 baskets and others will receive 100,” she said when contacted y Bernama today.

She hoped that the provision of food baskets would at least reduce the burden of those affected by the pandemic in Kedah, and prove that the government is always trying its best to ensure that affected Malaysians receive the assistance they need.

In Melaka, 2,600 food baskets will be distributed by the Social Welfare Department in all districts throughout the state in stages starting today.

Department director Burhanuddin Bachik said for a start, 600 baskets were distributed since yesterday to three districts in the state.

“Melaka Tengah will receive 100 baskets while Jasin and Alor Gajah districts will each receive 800,” he told Bernama.

He added that baskets would be distributed to those who require aid within 24 hours after a complaint is received.

The distribution schedule is based on the number of applications received by the Talian Kasih hotline, the department’s operations room as well as community leaders. — Bernama