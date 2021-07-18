Minister: 107,000 transport sector workers targeted for Covid-19 vaccination by August

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks to reporters during a press conference at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur July 27, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BATU PAHAT, July 18 — About 107,000 frontline workers in the transportation sector are expected to at least receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by August.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the target covered the three areas of transportation, namely, land, sea and air.

He said among those to be given priority would be the ones working at the airports, ports and Syarikat Prasarana Negara Bhd depots managing the transportation networks like bus and rail.

“However, the number does not include the taxi, e-hailing and p-hailing drivers who will be receiving the vaccine jabs at the the local community vaccine administering centres (PPV).

“We have the list of their names and we will also assist them to get vaccinated fast,” he told reporters after viewing the first-day operation at the Che Ann Khor Integrated PPV in Yong Peng, near here, today.

Wee said that previously, his ministry had discussed with the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister, Khairy Jamaluddin on vaccinating 250,000 workers and those involved in the transportation sector.

On the Che Ann Khor Integrated PPV, the Ayer Hitam Member of Parliament said it would open for six weeks, focusing on vaccinating residents in the constituency with priority given to senior citizens.

For today’s operation, 998 individuals were expected to receive the Covid-19 vaccine while the full capacity is 2,000 jabs daily. — Bernama