Health Ministry: Covid-19 daily death tally climbs to new record high at 153

Health personnel transport the remains of a Covid-19 patient for burial at the Labuan Nucleus Hospital, June 7, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — A total of 153 Covid-19 related deaths were reported today, beating the previous record set the previous day according to Health Ministry data.

The previous record high was 138 deaths on July 17.

Separately, the number of patients requiring intensive care stood at 909 as of noon today, with 445 needing breathing aid.

With today’s figure, the total number of deaths recorded since the pandemic struck the country was at 7,019 or 0.77 per cent of 916,561 people infected to date.

The Health Ministry also recorded 5,778 recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of survivors to 784,949.

Currently, there are 124,593 active cases, of which 12,528 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, Malaysia recorded 10,710 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, breaching the 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases mark for six consecutive days since July 13.

Following today’s figure, Malaysia’s cumulative Covid-19 cases now stood at 916,561 cases.