Anthony Loke urges KJ to expand Operation Surge Capacity to Negri Sembilan after state breach four-digit Covid-19 cases for five days in a row

Seremban MP Anthony Loke urged the Operation Surge Capacity (OSC) to include Negri Sembilan. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Seremban MP Anthony Loke has called on National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin to expand Operation Surge Capacity (OSC) to include Negri Sembilan.

This was after Negri Sembilan breached the 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases mark for five consecutive days since July 13 and is ranked the top three states in the country with the highest daily cases reported.

Loke said the present situation was of great concern to the people of Negri Sembilan and thus more aggressive measures must be taken by the federal and the state government to control the situation from getting worse.

“As MP for Rembau within Negri Sembilan, I am confident that Khairy understands the situation in Negeri Sembilan and is aware of the concerns faced by his constituents.

“The close cooperation between the federal and state government in increasing vaccination rates as observed in Selangor should also be implemented in Negri Sembilan.

“I am confident the Negri Sembilan state government will give their full support in the effort,” he said in a statement here.

On July 16, Khairy announced a new initiative dubbed “Operation Surge Capacity” for Kuala Lumpur and Selangor to accelerate the vaccination drive amid the spike in Covid-19 cases in the Klang Valley.

Under this operation, the government would ensure that every adult resident of Selangor and Kuala Lumpur aged 18 and above will receive at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by August 1.

Separately, Loke also implored Khairy to allow all senior citizens above 60 years old in Negri Sembilan to be eligible for the same walk-in vaccination service at the respective vaccination centres, similar to the one implemented in the Klang Valley.

He pointed out that both Klang Valley and Negeri Sembilan contributed to almost 60 per cent of overall Covid-19 reported cases nationwide and an integrated operation within these three states would directly alleviate the situation nationwide.