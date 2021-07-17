Policies must support those adversely affected by Covid-19, says Sarawak’s PSB man

Parti Sarawak Bersatu representative John Lau opines that a nation’s success in securing and improving the well-being of its people would boost social consumption and expand domestic demands. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, July 17 ― Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Kota Sentosa representative John Lau wants the authorities to implement policies that would help people, especially the business community, whose income have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He believes that even under present circumstances, there must be a way to allow economic activities to resume.

He opines that a nation’s success in securing and improving the well-being of its people would boost social consumption and expand domestic demands.

“The economic situation would continue to worsen if economic activities continued to be restricted.

“As a hammer drives a nail, we must work hard constantly to improve the people’s well being too,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Lau said with the increase in the number of people having received their Covid-19 vaccination, the authorities could do away with a broad-based, blanket lockdown; instead, the imposition should be only on highly-infected areas.

“This is so that things could be back to normalcy.

“So we want to urge the authorities to be transparent in making known to the public the criteria that would enable for resumption of business operations, so that companies that satisfy these criteria could submit their applications (for reopening),” he added. ― Borneo Post