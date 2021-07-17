Cops nab five gang members in Sentul for committing armed robbery against foreigners

Sentul District Police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai displays items seized during a raid against ‘Geng Bobot’ members in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Police have arrested five ‘Geng Bobot’ members suspected of robbing foreigners at a shophouse near the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market here.

The incident occurred on July 14 and all the suspects, local men aged between 19 and 32, were detained around Sentul on the same day.

Sentul District Police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said police received a report about the armed gang robbery on the first floor of the shophouse at about 9pm.

He said a preliminary investigation found that the five suspects had escaped with a sum of money and several mobile phones belonging to two Bangladeshi and five Myanmar men.

“The suspects came on three motorcycles and were armed with a parang and two pistols. The cash stolen was from the sale of frozen fish and vegetables as well as the victims’ savings.

“During the robbery, a Bangladeshi man was injured on the head after being hacked by one of the suspects,” he said at a media conference at the Sentul District Police Headquarters here today, adding that the victim was taken to the Selayang Hospital for treatment.

He said police also seized cash amounting to RM51,362, seven mobile phones belonging to the victims, two airsoft pistols, three motorcycles as well as several items of clothing believed to have been worn by the suspects during the robbery.

He also said a further investigation found that four of the five suspects had criminal records and all suspects had been remanded for six days until July 21 to assist in the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code, which is committing robbery resulting in injury,” he said. — Bernama