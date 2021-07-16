Kedah, Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu and Penang regional development authorities offer rent exemption for land, business premises affected by Covid-19 from August

Rural Development Minister Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad said the targeted groups would also enjoy deferments for house rent and loans throughout the period. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Small-scale entrepreneurs and petty traders in five Regional Development Authorities’ areas will enjoy incentives that include rent exemptions for business premises and land from August to December this year to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Abd Latiff Ahmad said these are among the five incentives drafted by his ministry under the National People's Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) that involves a financial implication of RM5,439,013 and expected to benefit 3,815 entrepreneurs, tenants and borrowers.

He said the targeted groups would also enjoy deferments for house rent and loans throughout the period.

“At the same time, entrepreneurial programmes in all regional development authorities will be restructured and expanded,” he said in a statement today.

The five authorities are the Kedah Regional Development Authority (Keda), the South East Johor Development Authority (Kejora), the South Kelantan Development Authority (Kesedar), the Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) and the Penang Regional Development Authority (Perda).

Abd Latiff said Keda would provide rent exemption to entrepreneurs and business operators at Keda small and medium industry (SMI) premises and sites, in addition to rent deferment for Keda house tenants.

Kejora, meanwhile, will provide deferment of rental for organised village housing, loan repayments for 60 Bandar Tenggara flat units and rent exemption for five units of commercial or business sites it owns.

Kesedar will defer and reschedule its Economic Loan Scheme repayments and provide rent exemption for Kesedar premises on the condition that recipients are affected by the pandemic, with no outstanding repayments or rents in the last three months.

Ketengah, on the other hand, will provide rent exemption for Ketengah housing and business premises, deferments for home loan repayments and a 30 per cent discount for rental of agricultural land and livestock premises it owns.

Perda meanwhile is offering deferments and rescheduling of its loan scheme repayments, targeted rent exemptions for Perda-owned land and premises as well as the PPRT Tok Alang housing project in North Seberang Perai. — Bernama