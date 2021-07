The country has seen case numbers in the five figures for four consecutive days, including yesterday’s record high of 13,215 new infections in one day. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Malaysia recorded 12,541 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hour period.

In terms of individual states, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that Selangor remained at the top of the list of infections at 5,512, followed by Negri Sembilan at 1,619 and Kuala Lumpur at 1,542.

