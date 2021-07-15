PM: JKJAV told to review SOPs for those who are fully vaccinated

Muhyiddin said the leeway will include greater physical movement and the easing of regulations for some social activities. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The government has urged the Special Committee on Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV) to consider relaxing standard operating procedures (SOP) for those who have received both doses of their vaccine.

Astro Awani quoted Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as saying the leeway will include greater physical movement and the easing of regulations for some social activities.

He explained that such an assessment will be a sign that normal life is resuming gradually as the government continues to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Recently, I have asked the special committee to re-evaluate those who have received both vaccine doses... so that they are given flexibility either in terms of travel or going to the shops or eating at restaurants.

“This is a sign that we want to show that while we manage Covid-19, life is slowly returning to what it was pre-pandemic.

“It is an initiative moving forward and within the time frame of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), that is only until the end of the year,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Bakul Prihatin Negara’ programme at the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development in Putrajaya.

The prime minister’s comments came after National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on June 21 that the government is studying the feasibility of lifting several restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals such as possibly allowing them to travel interstate.

Khairy said the proposal to lift these restrictions for qualified individuals is being scrutinised by NIP’s technical working committee who he said would also be looking at steps and leeways used by other countries for fully vaccinated individuals.

He said the findings of the working committee, which comprises industry professionals, would then be presented to the National Security Council (NSC) to be finalised.