Khairy: Walk-in Covid-19 jabs for 60 and above in Klang Valley not immediate, dates will be announced

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — A proper date will be announced soon when the federal government is ready to kickstart its Covid-19 walk-in vaccination for senior citizens in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin clarified that the walk-in programme for those aged 60 and above will not happen immediately.

“This is to enable the planning of this initiative to be finalised, such as logistics arrangements as well as the delivery of vaccine stock supplies at all PPVs.

“Equally important is to plan the timing of this walk-in initiative to avoid congestion in the PPVs, especially for the elderly when the number of Covid-19 infection cases is increasing,” Khairy who is also the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP), said in a statement tonight.

PPVs are short for vaccination centres in Malay.

“Therefore, people aged 60 and above along with their escorts who do not have a vaccination appointment are asked not to go to any PPVs tomorrow until more information on this initiative is announced soonest,” Khairy added.

Earlier this evening, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba had announced the walk-in initiative for the age group would be “immediate” for those residing in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur and that the programme would be expanded to other states if it is successful.

“For those above 60 years old who have yet to get vaccinated, we definitely welcome them to walk-in in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, and this will begin immediately.

“Meaning, we can already supply vaccines to the vaccination centres in the Klang Valley to be given to them,” he told reporters during the Health Ministry’s news conference that was also aired live from Putrajaya.

Dr Adham said that government data showed many senior citizens were still waiting to be vaccinated.