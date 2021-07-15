Covid-19: Risk of Sri Andalas residents being infected with virus at Klang assessment centre very low, says district health office

Covid-19 patients are seen at the entrance of Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) at Stadium Hoki Pandamaran in Klang February 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, July 15 — The risk of residents in Taman Sri Andalas, Klang, near here, being infected with the Covid-19 virus via airborne transmission following the opening of the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) at Klang Sports Hall in the area is very low.

The Klang District Health Office (PKDK) said in a post on Facebook that this was because the distance between the hall and the nearest home was over two metres and the risk of infection from patients queuing up to the community was also minimal as the patients are outside the building where the concentration of virus particles is low due to good ventilation.

It also explained that the hall was chosen as a CAC because it is located near a hospital, which is about a kilometre, making it easier for ambulances to send Category Four and Category Five Covid-19 cases to the facility for further treatment.

“The Taman Sri Andalas Klang Sports Hall is also big in size and fulfils the CAC’s requirements, including space for registration, doctor evaluation, wristband cutting and quarantine forms, observation beds as well as treatment equipped with oxygen supply tanks,” it added.

It was previously reported that residents in the area had protested against the opening of the CAC at the hall. — Bernama