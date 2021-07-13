Religious affairs minister: Muftis agree to tighten SOP for surau, mosques to prevent new Covid-19 clusters

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri speaks to the media in Kuala Lumpur, December 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

BAGAN SERAI, July 13 — Muftis have agreed that standard operating procedures (SOPs) at surau and mosques will continue to be tightened and monitored so as to curb the spread of Covid-19 following the reopening of these venues recently.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the stricter SOP was also important to prevent the emergence of new worship house clusters that could lead to their closure again.

He said mosques needed to be run under the new norm and stricter SOPs so as to prevent new clusters, including observing social distancing and allowing only the healthy to attend.

“For issues relating to mosques, I always refer to the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Malaysian Islamic Religious Affairs. This is important so that there is a cooperation between the muftis and those who represent the state government. All have agreed to tighten the SOPs.

“There is no denying this. This opportunity (to attend mosque) needs to be managed properly to avoid mosque clusters,” he told a press conference after handing over food boxes and school bags here today.

On July 8, mosques in the Federal Territory were given permission to reopen with strict compliance with the SOP.

Apart from that, Friday and obligatory prayers are also allowed in states that have moved to Phase Two of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN). — Bernama