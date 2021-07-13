Pollution: Keratong water treatment plant in Pahang expected to resume operations by Sunday, says minister

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) had also been continuously monitoring the river water to ensure that the LRA could resume operating, while three samples were taken by the district Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) last Sunday (July 11). — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, July 13 — The Keratong Water Treatment Plant (LRA) in Rompin, which was suspended due to pollution, affecting some 50,000 consumers, is expected to resume operations by this Sunday (July 18), says Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) had also been continuously monitoring the river water to ensure that the LRA could resume operating, while three samples were taken by the district Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) last Sunday (July 11).

Water samples from the inlets at Kampung Rekoh, Kampung Lubuk Batu and Kampung Aur were sent to the Gadak LRA laboratory in Rompin for appropriate action.

“The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) has mobilised water tankers from various water supply operators and agencies to help supply clean water, besides the 10 provided by PAIP, making it a total of 41 tankers.

“Besides that, 300 static tanks have also been placed at strategic locations in the affected areas,” he said in a statement here today.

Tuan Ibrahim said among the parties involved in providing help were Air Selangor, Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan, Syarikat Air Darul Aman, Perak Water Board, fire and rescue department, army and the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp).

On July 9, Rompin District Officer Ahmad Nasim Mohd Sidek confirmed that the pollution in Sungai Pukin, Keratong was believed to stem from the collapsed bank of a treatment pond of a palm oil mill in Ulu Keratong that caused the effluent to flow into the river stream.

In this regard, Tuan Ibrahim said a notice of instruction under Sections 31 and 37 of the Environmental Quality Act (EQA) 1974 was issued to the factory for them to carry out maintenance work at all its effluent treatment ponds.

According to him, the repair and maintenance work is being monitored by the Pahang Department of Environment (DOE), which has also reportedly temporarily seized the operating equipment at the factory involved.

“The factory needs to get approval from the Pahang DOE before it is allowed to operate again,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim said the Pahang DOE was currently preparing an investigation paper under Section 16 (1) of EQA 1974, which provides a fine of up to RM25,000 or imprisonment for a maximum of two years, or both, for the breach of each license condition, upon conviction. — Bernama