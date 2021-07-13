Health Dept: Improvements made after congestion in Stadium Malawati, Andalas Covid-19 assessment sites

People line up before entering the Covid Assessment Centre (CAC) at Stadium Malawati in Shah Alam July 10, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Following huge crowd turnouts, the Selangor State Health Department said it has made improvements to the Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) in Stadium Malawati and Taman Sri Andalas hall.

Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said it has improved the flow of crowd, added lanes and personnel as well as erected tents and placed chairs among other things to service the public.

“In Malawati, which is the biggest CAC, we added 85 personnel we mobilised from other states as well as from private clinics in Selangor. We managed to do this by minimising the number of chronic patients at hospitals.

“We’re also opening this CAC every day to cater to the huge numbers as well as to space the crowd out and allow our workers to do their work effectively,” he said during a press conference.

In Malawati, three new lanes were added. One for those who need their release order or cutting their wrist bands off, the second lane for those who need assessments, and the third for the elderly, children and handicapped.

The same goes for the CAC in Taman Andalas where resident have complained of large crowds mixing with the residents in the neighbourhood.

“Yesterday 1,924 people turned up in Andalas on its first day of opening after it replaced the Taman Botanica CAC. We decided to cordon off the CAC area from the community and added foot patrol to handle the crowds.

‘We’ve also erected tents, placed chairs at both locations and many local NGOs have come out since day one until today to help by giving out nasi lemak and water to the people waiting,” he added.