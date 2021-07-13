Covid-19: Mavcom extends moratorium on Air Traffic Rights, says executive chairman

Executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said this was in line with its ongoing efforts to support the needs of aviation players that are facing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) is extending its Air Traffic Rights (ATR) moratorium that allows airlines to retain their current ATR portfolio without the risk of expiry.

Executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said this was in line with its ongoing efforts to support the needs of aviation players that are facing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a commercial and economic regulator, the commission is committed to finding ways to assist industry players in these challenging times, so that they can survive the global pandemic and focus on continuing full services in the near future.

“Apart from the ATR expiry flexibility, we also extended the moratorium on the enforcement of the Quality of Service Framework as well as the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2016,” he said in a statement today.

Mavcom eased the condition, which automatically revokes unutilised ATRs within six months from the date of the ATR approval.

This flexibility has been in effect since June 5, 2020 and was implemented to facilitate the administrative and regulatory challenges of airlines as well as to enable them to keep their current ATR portfolio active.

In the second quarter (Q2) 2021, the commission received 10 ATR applications — five for international routes while the remaining for domestic routes — and all were approved.

Total ATR applications during the quarter saw a 58.3 per cent reduction from the first quarter of 2021 as well as a 11 per cent reduction compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to Mavcom, of the 10 ATR approvals for Q2 2021, MyJet Xpress Airlines Sdn Bhd received the highest number of approvals, totalling seven ATRs, while AirAsia X, Malindo Airways Sdn Bhd and World Cargo Airline Sdn Bhd followed with one approval each.

World Cargo Airline Sdn Bhd converted its Air Service Permit (ASP) to Air Service Licence (ASL) effective from April 1, 2021 and is the latest ASL holder for the cargo segment.

ASP applies to unscheduled journeys while ASL applies to journeys with a fixed schedule. — Bernama