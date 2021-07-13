Covid-19: 90pc of Malaysia Airports staff at KLIA vaccinated, says chairman

The KLIA PPVIN initiative was undertaken because airports remained in operation although the country’s borders were closed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysia Airports chairman Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said in a statement today. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, July 13 — About 90 per cent of Malaysia Airports staff at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) have been vaccinated against Covid-19 since the industrial vaccination centre (PPVIN) at KLIA opened on July 5.

Malaysia Airports chairman Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said more than 80 per cent or about 8,500 of its employees throughout the country had received their first dose.

The airport operator said efforts were continuing to vaccinate the KLIA community, which comprises workers of government agencies, airlines, and cargo and cleaning service operators.

The KLIA PPVIN initiative was undertaken because airports remained in operation although the country’s borders were closed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said in a statement today.

Zambry said about 22,000 eligible workers in the aviation and related sectors were expected to be vaccinated by the end of September.

The KLIA PPVIN is a joint effort by Malaysia Airports, Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force, Protect Health, Airline Operators Committee and Airfreight Forwarders Association of Malaysia. — Bernama