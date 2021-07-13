Covid-19: 67 premises, including factories, closed for violating SOPs, says DPM

A factory supplying heavy machinery equipment adheres to SOPs following the implementation of MCO 3.0 in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Another 67 premises, including factories, business premises and construction sites were ordered to close yesterday for failing to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was after inspections done on 2,285 factories; 16,822 business premises; 1,015 construction sites and 456 worker dormitories.

“As previously announced, the government has stepped up total enforcement in terms of inspections on factories and business premises due to too many violations of government directives and gazetted SOPs,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) situation today.

Meanwhile, he said another 416 individuals were detained yesterday for violating the SOPs, and out of that number, a total of 372 individuals were compounded while another 44 were remanded.

Among the violations were interstate/district travel without permission and eating/drinking in premises (97 cases), not observing physical distancing (35); failure to check-in at premises (74); non-compliance with movement control directives (43); carrying excessive passengers (39); not wearing face masks (58); premises that failed to comply with directives (six) and other offences (64). — Bernama

