Cops confirm that viral videos on ‘fake police’ is actually real operation in Penang

SEREMBAN, July 13 — Police have confirmed that two video recordings claiming that police impersonators had conducted checks in Penang actually involved an operation by police looking for a suspect in a cheating case.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the operation at 11 pm yesterday was conducted by the Nilai district police headquarters, which was acting on information obtained through Op Pelican.

He said a police team from the Nilai Commercial CID, together with police personnel from the Datuk Keramat Police Station in Penang, had gone to a residence in George Town to pick up a man to help in investigation into a case under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“The police team introduced themselves by showing their authority cards to the residents of the house.

“An inspection showed that the man being sought was not in the house. No arrests or seizures were made,” he said in a statement here today.

He said police were acting in accordance with the law and the public should not sensationalise the issue.

The 33.33-second videos had gone viral, alleging that “fake policemen” were conducting checks at a house in Penang. — Bernama