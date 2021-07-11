Transport minister: 100,000 Klang Valley public transportation drivers targeted for Covid-19 vaccination

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BATU PAHAT, July 11 — At least 100,000 drivers of public transportation, including e-hailing services, in the Klang Valley are being targeted for Covid-19 vaccination by the end of August.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the ministry would ensure the target would be met so as to help expedite the process of herd immunity, besides enabling them to serve in the public transportation sector.

So far, he said the ministry was satisfied with the increased rate of vaccination for those involved in the transportation sector via large-scale immunisation.

“The vaccination for this group will continue to be boosted as they too are among the frontliners who have been working from the beginning of the movement control order until now.

“We will submit the names of those in the public transportation sector to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) secretariat and, if there are slots available, they will be given priority,” he said at a media conference today.

He said this after handing over food baskets to the affected residents around the Ayer Hitam Parliamentary constituency here today.

Wee said the food baskets were distributed with the assistance of a special team comprising local authority council members and village heads.

One of the recipients, Mohd Urat Mohd Amin, 57, said the aid was timely as many were badly affected and had lost their jobs following the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama