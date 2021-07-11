Malaysia a failed state due to Covid-19? Far from it, says minister

Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof speaks during a Prihatin Malaysia programme on Covid-19 at the Alor Gajah Municipal Council hall, April 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Another federal minister has denied assertions of Malaysia heading towards being a failed state, saying that while the Covid-19 pandemic is an ongoing challenge, things are still very much under control.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof was quoted saying by Free Malaysia Today (FMT) that Malaysia is far from being a failed state.

“There is still law and order, the government and its delivery systems are functioning, there is no sign that the system is breaking down.

“Yes, there are challenges because of Covid-19, there are some restrictions on movements, but society is still functioning,” he was quoted saying by FMT.

Mohd Redzuan included how the Perikatan National government is open to criticism from the masses but claimed it was unfair for critics to be selective with the information they choose to judge the country by.

“Throughout the country, a lot of resources are being disbursed, certain economic sectors continue to operate. People are free to go out to get essentials, go to the bank and so on.

“There is no clampdown on criticism of the government. People are not denied their right to lodge police reports against anyone, including government leaders.

“This won’t happen in a failed state or in a country headed that way,” he said in the report.

This after the Bloomberg opinion piece asserted how Malaysia is headed towards being seen as a failed state with it being continuously plagued by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as well as the extended political instability.

Yesterday, Mohd Redzuan’s colleague Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economic Affairs) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed also denied the claims against Malaysia being a failed state.

Mustapa asserted how Malaysia, unlike Somalia, Myanmar and some countries in Latin America, is nowhere near being declared a failed state, with the civil service still functioning well, also touching on how the government is open to constructive criticism and feedback.