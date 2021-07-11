Deputy minister: 15,000 Orang Asli vaccinated against Covid-19 nationwide so far

Health workers administer Covid-19 vaccine doses at the Selangor Covid-19 Vaccination Programme at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang June 28, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GUA MUSANG, July 11 — Some 15,000 members of the Orang Asli community nationwide have received their Covid-19 vaccinations, while 38,000 more are waiting for appointment dates.

Deputy Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the high numbers is a result of various awareness campaigns carried out in Orang Asli settlements by government departments and agencies on the importance of vaccination.

“Disseminating accurate information to the Orang Asli community has helped raise the vaccine recipient numbers,” he told reporters after checking on the Covid-19 Vaccination Outreach Programme for the Orang Asli Community in Kuala Betis here today.

Meanwhile, Pos Blau village chief Salleh Angah admitted that during the early days, not many people from his community, out of fear, wanted to sign up for vaccination.

He said the problem was compounded by unverified news spread within the community about the vaccine that made it harder for community leaders to convince them.

“They, however, have begun to be aware of its importance and have started registering their names for the vaccine,” he said. — Bernama