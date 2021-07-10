Sabah records four new Covid-19 clusters, 251 cases today, says state minister

Health workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Kebajikan Gombak Setia February 20, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, July 10 — Sabah recorded four new Covid-19 clusters and 251 daily cases in the state today, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said the four clusters were in the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) in Empat Timur (10 cases), Grandview in Sandakan (15 cases), Balak Penangah in Tongod (25 cases) and Jalan Membalua in Tawau (13 cases).

“All cases involved workplace transmissions. Close contact detection is being actively carried out and the cause of infection is still under investigation,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of cases in the state today with 82 cases, of which 36 were detected from cluster screenings, targeted screenings (22), close contact screenings (18), symptomatic screenings (five) and other forms of screenings (one).

He said the 36 cases recorded were from the screenings conducted on six active clusters, namely in Agora Borneo (23 cases), KKIP Empat Timur (nine) as well as one case each in Lorong Berjaya, Bahtera Barat, Tembok Kota Kinabalu and Jalan Kayu Madang.

Masidi said the 22 cases detected from targeted screenings were recorded from the localities under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), namely in Taman Jaya Diri, Manggatal (16 cases) and Kampung Pondo, Pulau Gaya (six). — Bernama