Finance minister: National Recovery Plan agile, to be enhanced according to current needs

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul speaks during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya, April 5, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The National Recovery Plan (NRP) is an agile plan, and it will continue to be enhanced according to the current situation and needs, says Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Tengku Zafrul, who is also the NRP coordinating minister, said the government is ready and committed to bringing in experts to evaluate the plan’s progress in terms of its implementation — a decision which was made during the first Special Cabinet Committee on the NRP (JKKPPN) meeting yesterday.

“We must always be agile and ready for changes. We have also agreed to appoint and listen to the advice from experts in addition to undertaking the necessary research, with the involvement of all stakeholders.

“The important thing is that we will improve the existing strategy based on the current situation,” he said after his visit to the University of Malaya’s Vaccination Centre.

During his visit, the minister had also distributed 500 food baskets to 10 surau and mosques as well as the residents’ representative council in Lembah Pantai.

Tengku Zafrul said the NRP is a comprehensive package, comprising six main principles to drive the country’s economic recovery.

This includes balancing life and livelihood, providing clarity, rebuilding trust and providing a benchmark for performance monitoring.

Among other things, the JKKPPN will monitor the strategies and assistance implemented under the NRP to ensure that Malaysia emerges from the pandemic systematically, especially in light of the emergence of new and increasingly virulent Covid-19 variants. — Bernama