Bersatu Youth chief: Set aside politics, focus on people’s welfare in Parliament during Covid-19 pandemic

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Ahmad Kamal speaks during a Perikatan Nasional event at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on September 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The special Parliamentary sitting scheduled to begin on July 26 should focus fully on matters concerning the welfare of the people and not party politics which can undermine the stability of the government, said Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada).

Armada chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said any attempt to oust Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, including by tabling a vote of no confidence, might cause the general election (GE) to be held in the midst of a raging Covid-19 pandemic.

“We all know we need to hold the GE, but not now Armada is urging all Members of Parliament especially from Umno to ‘hold your guns and please be patient’.

“Let the National Recovery Plan complete its course; after that we look for ways and (the right) time to dissolve Parliament and hold the GE.

“Help us to solve the Covid-19 problem first... have pity on the people,” the Bersatu Youth chief told reporters today after visiting Caliph Buskers’ drummer Fendy Adlun, whose income has been affected for over a year due to the pandemic.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement on Monday, said the Dewan Rakyat would meet for five days from July 26 and the Dewan Negara for three days from August 3. — Bernama