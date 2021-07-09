MCMC cautions public against false information on Covid-19 vaccination

Vials of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine are seen during a vaccination drive at the St. Nicholas Home in Bagan Jermal July 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

UALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The public has been advised to be wary of false information being spread on the Covid-19 vaccination.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said they should verify all information on the vaccination programme with the Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee (JKJAV), Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) and the District Health Office in their respective areas.

"Providing personal information to unknown parties can also indirectly opens the risk of exploitation of personal information and breach of privacy,” it said in a statement today.

The statement was issue following a message, which has been viralled on Whatsapp application and the social media of large-scale vaccination at the vaccination centre at the Bangi Avenue Convention Centre (BACC) and urged those who want to get the vaccine to provide their personal information.

The Hulu Langat District Health Office, through its Facebook page, confirmed that the information was false. — Bernama