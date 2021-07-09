Higher Education Ministry: IPT students in non-EMCO areas allowed to return home for holidays from July 12

The Ministry of Higher Education in a statement today said the movement control mechanism would be implemented in phases, and for the initial phase, only the movement of students who were not subject to the EMCO would be allowed. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — Students of higher learning institutions (IPTs) are allowed to return home in conjunction with the 2020/2021 semester break beginning July 12 (Monday).

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) in a statement today said the movement control mechanism would be implemented in phases, and for the initial phase, only the movement of students who were not subject to the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) would be allowed.

“The movement of students in EMCO areas will only be allowed after the EMCO period ends,” read the statement.

For students returning to the Federal Territories of Labuan, Sabah and Sarawak, the cost of the Covid-19 RT-PCR test would be fully borne by the government, while quarantine costs would be borne by the respective state governments.

MOHE said the respective institutes would coordinate the buses used to transport the students home, with strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOP).

Students would also be allowed to use their own vehicles to travel, while parents or guardians are not allowed to cross state borders to fetch the students.

MOHE said the decision to allow IPT students to return home in conjunction with the semester break was made during the National Security Council (MKN) special meeting on July 8.

The semester break will be until October 2021.

For further information, members of the public may contact the MOHE Covid-19 Operations Room hotline which operates 24 hours a day at 03-88706777/6949/6623/6628, or alternatively, visit the websites of the respective IPTs or by contacting the coordinating officer of the institution concerned. — Bernama