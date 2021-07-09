Armed Forces chief says 50 beds set up at Wangsa Maju military hospital carpark to treat Covid patients

Chief of Defence Force Jen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the DMZ is located in the basement car park of the hospital. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has made available the Disaster Management Zone (DMZ) at Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan in Wangsa Maju here for treating Covid-19 patients in categories four and five, whose number has been increasing in the Klang Valley.

Chief of Defence Force Jen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the DMZ is located in the basement car park of the hospital.

The parking area has been gazetted as a DMZ and was specially designed in the early stages of the construction of the hospital to allow it to handle cases in a chemical and biological disaster.

“It is also supported by existing facilities built in the area, covering the aspects of electricity supply, oxygen supply, vacuum ports and other medical support equipment with the capability to handle patients at an appropriate capacity,” he said in a statement today.

Affendi said the DMZ with a capacity of 50 beds is placed under the control of the commanding officer of the hospital, Brig Jen Datuk D Rosman Ab Rahman, and Lt Kol Dr Mohamad Azlan Arrifin as the operations commander.

He said the DMZ has been made available with the help of the Health Ministry and National Disaster Management Agency. — Bernama