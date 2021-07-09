Covid-19: 22 workplaces part of 30 new clusters today

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah confirmed 22 of the new clusters originated from workplaces. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Thirty new Covid-19 clusters were recorded by the Ministry of Health today (MoH), 22 of which involved workplaces around the country, including the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

In a statement today, health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that of the workplace clusters, there were six each in Johor and Selangor, three in Kuala Lumpur, two each in Melaka and Perak, and one each in Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak.

“This cluster was identified through targeted screening at the workplace involving employees of a service company located at Southern Support Zone, KLIA, Sepang,” he said regarding the cluster dubbed the South Zone T cluster

MORE TO COME