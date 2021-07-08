Wanita Perikatan refutes claims that govt has failed, backs Muhyiddin

Wanita PN chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said such allegations were clearly driven by the self-interests of certain parties, whom she said seem to have put aside the interests of the people and the nation at a time when the government was focusing all its efforts on containing the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Wanita Perikatan Nasional (PN) today refuted allegations that a failure on the PN government’s part to resolve several issues was the reason why the Umno Supreme Council had withdrawn its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Wanita PN chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said such allegations were clearly driven by the self-interests of certain parties, whom she said seem to have put aside the interests of the people and the nation at a time when the government was focusing all its efforts on containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The people want all groups, especially political groups, to set aside partisan political interests and mobilise all efforts, energy and resources to help them in this difficult situation,” she said in a statement today.

The other signatories were PAS’ Muslimat head Nuridah Mohd Salleh, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Women’s Chief Evelyn Gobile, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) Women’s Chief Irene Chan Kam Lan and Gerakan Wanita head Janice Wong Oi Foon.

Rina said Wanita PN pledged to back the prime minister all the way in the effort to overcome the Covid-19 crisis and to bring normalcy back into the lives of the people again.

Rina said Wanita PN also expressed full and unequivocal support for the prime minister to continue to lead the PN government, adding that as soon as Muhyiddin had assumed responsibility as the country’s top leader, he had led the nation to the best of his ability and provided a way out with a clear National Recovery Plan.

Meanwhile, in Seremban, Rina also expressed her disappointment with the Umno Supreme Council’s decision and said that certain parties should not use the situation as political capital, and instead work together to address the people’s problems during the ongoing pandemic.

“The country is facing Covid-19, a crisis never experienced before and at the same time the government is accelerating the vaccination process with more than 375,000 doses administered yesterday, the highest (daily figure) so far,” she said.

Rina was speaking to reporters after visiting the Taman Sinar Harapan Tuanku Ampuan Najihah care institute for persons with disabilities (PwD) here today.

The Titiwangsa MP said the government was doing its best to help the people face difficulties through various initiatives, including spending a total of RM380 billion since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced in a statement early today that the party is immediately withdrawing and terminating its support for Muhyiddin as the prime minister.

Meanwhile, commenting on the appointment of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as deputy prime minister yesterday, Rina said it was the right decision and described the Bera MP as the most qualified individual to hold the post. — Bernama