SDMC, Sime Darby Plantation launch Sarawak’s first industrial Covid-19 vaccination centres for palm oil sector

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Sime Darby Plantation Bhd (SDP), together with Sarawak State Government’s Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), has launched one of the state’s first industrial vaccination centres (PPVIN) for the palm oil sector in Rajawali Estate, Bintulu.

In a statement today, SDP said the public-private partnership is its second initiative in support of Malaysia’s Immunisation Programme.

“This will be followed by a second vaccination exercise in SDP’s Lavang Estate, Bintulu on July 14,” it said.

The global plantation company said it aimed to vaccinate over 4,000 workers and their dependents living in SDP’s operations in Bintulu, Sarawak this month.

Sarawak regional chief executive officer Khairul Nizam Idris said the vaccination exercise is not only important for SDP workers, who are front liners in an essential industry for the country, but also their family who lives in the company’s operations.

“We have reached out to all our workers and their dependants to explain the procedures involved and to stress that the programme is completely voluntary.

“All communications with our foreign workers were conducted in their national language to ensure informed consent to being vaccinated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bintulu Division Disaster Management Committee Jack Aman Luat said private-public partnerships are key in helping the government accelerate its efforts to achieve herd immunity expeditiously.

“Targeted PPVIN centres like this one for the palm oil industry will help to provide us the assurance that economic sectors which provide essential products for consumers as well as job opportunities for thousands will be able to remain safe against the growing threat of Covid-19,” he said.

Simultaneously, SDP said it would be hosting another PPVIN at its Tennaram Estate in Bestari Jaya, Selangor, which is expected to cover approximately 6,500 plantation industry workers, including those from other companies in the state.

It added that this would also be followed by more PPVIN centres at SDP’s operations in other states over the next few months. — Bernama