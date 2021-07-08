Malaysia administered over one million Covid-19 vaccinations in three days, says Dr Noor Hisham

Vaccine recipients wait for their turn at the vaccine distribution centre, SPICE, June 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Malaysia has achieved over one million vaccinations in three days, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In his tweet, Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 375,842 doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered yesterday, making it the highest number given in a day so far.

Meanwhile, Special Advisor to Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti), Prof Madya Dr Mohd Ghows Mohd Azzam in his tweet said Malaysia has passed 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered so far.

He also shared a tweet from the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) that stated a total of 10,036,361 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the people nationwide as of yesterday.

The number included 6,999,554 first-dose vaccine recipients and 3,036,807 individuals who received their second vaccine shot.

“@JKJAVMY has administered 1,029,646 doses in 3 days! To put in context, our first 1 million doses administered took about 48 days,” tweeted Dr Mohd Ghows.

Other than 375,842 doses of Covid-19 vaccine given yesterday, a total of 340,043 were administered on Tuesday (July 6) and 313,761 on Monday (July 5). — Bernama