Cheras GOF seizes contraband liquor worth RM1.2m in Klang

SHAH ALAM, July 8 — The General Operations Force (GOF) Central Brigade in Cheras seized almost 20,000 litres of duty unpaid liquor brands worth about RM1.2 million in a raid on a warehouse in Kg Sungai Kandis, Klang near here yesterday.

Its commander SAC Muhammad Abdul Halim said in the raid conducted following public tipoff, three local men and five Bangladeshi nationals were detained.

The men aged between 25 and 57 are believed to be members of a syndicate distributing contraband liquor around the Klang Valley.

“During the raid the suspects were unloading liquors with between four to 16.3 per cent alcohol content at a warehouse which is being used as a storage and distribution centre," he told a press conference today.

He said three lorries, a van and a car were also seized in the raid, bringing the total seizure to RM1.66 million.

Muhammad said based on the quantity, distribution operation and vehicles owned by the suspects, the syndicate is believed to have been in business for quite some time and investigations are underway to determine the syndicate’s modus operandi and origin of the smuggled items.

He said the suspects have been handed over to the Shah Alam district police and would be remanded for 14 days to facilitate investigations under Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama