OpsHarapan: Relief organisation to distribute food vouchers to needy families

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Approximately 2,000 families in the Klang Valley, Johor, and Pahang will receive RM100 in cash vouchers each month for three months, as part of the food aid voucher programme by relief organisation #OpsHarapan.

Its founder Ng Yeen Seen said the main objective of the #OpsHarapan2.1 programme is to lend assistance to vulnerable families, as there have been many requests of aid from various communities for cash vouchers to purchase daily needs.

“Our partners on the ground told us that what is really needed is more than rice, cooking oil and flour. Some families also need milk powder, diapers and washing powder.

“That is why we felt that cash vouchers that can be used at nearby provision stores will serve them better,” she said in a statement.

#OpsHarapan2.1’s donors and partners include Yayasan Hartalega, MahSing Foundation, NSK Trade City, Julie’s Manufacturing, and Green Fingers.

Hartalega chief executive officer Kuan Mun Leong said his organisation would like to extend help to underprivileged families affected by the movement control order in these difficult times.

“We feel that cash voucher distribution is an excellent way of giving affected families the flexibility to purchase what they need,” he said.

Mah Sing Foundation’s representative Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum also credited #OpsHarapan for endeavouring to reach out to those who need aid, and that his organisation understands that the needs of each family is different.

“People from all walks of life face multifaceted challenges in many ways and we hope that our funds will reach those most in need,” he said.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in Sabah last October, #OpsHarapan delivered 70 tonnes of food to groups at-need.