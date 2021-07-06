Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases spike to 7,654, highest in over a month

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam June 24, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers surged over the past 24 hours, climbing to 7,654 today or the first time the figure has exceeded 7,000 since June 5.

The country has hovered near the 7,000-case mark for the past week and finally breached this level today.

The new cases also pushed the cumulative total to 792,693 since the pandemic arrived in Malaysia.

By location, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Selangor again topped the list with 3,260 new cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,550) and Negri Sembilan (698).

