JKJAV: More than 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered yesterday, highest so far

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Public health authorities administered more than 313,761 Covid-19 vaccine doses on July 5, the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) said today, the highest rate to date as the government ramps up efforts to immunise more people.

There were 196,603 recipients of the first dose while 117,158 had received their second dose, the task force said on Twitter this evening.

Total number of doses administered by midnight yesterday was 9.32 million.

Total cumulative dose administered as of 5 July. More than 10% of adults have been fully vaccinated.



Sarawak still leads as the state with the most doses given, at 1,226,659 for the first dose and 326,285 for the second dose.

Kuala Lumpur, however, is still on top in terms of doses registered against population despite having a smaller count in doses given. More than 67 per cent of KL’s residents have received their first dose and 14.4 per cent the second dose.

Among its adult population, 88 per cent have received the first dose while 18.9 per cent had been given two doses.

For Sarawak, 43 per cent of its populations have received the first dose and 11.6 per cent the second. Among its adult population it’s 60 and 16 per cent respectively.

In Selangor, the most populous and richest state by per capita income, only 17.5 per cent of its five million over population have received the first dose, and 5.6 per cent for the second dose.

The vaccination rate among its adult population, however, is higher with 24.1 per cent having received the first dose while 7.7 per cent have received the second dose.

JKJAV said it expects more than 14 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines — from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm’s Sinovac — will be available this month.