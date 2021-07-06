Ex-AG Apandi willing to settle suit against Mahathir, government through mediation

Former attorney general Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali filed the suit on October 13 last year, seeking among others, a declaration that his service termination as the AG by the former prime minister was unlawful. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali is willing to settle his suit against Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the Government of Malaysia over his termination as the Attorney General (AG) through mediation.

Mohamed Apandi filed the suit on October 13 last year, seeking among others, a declaration that his service termination as the AG by the former prime minister was unlawful.

Lawyer Datuk Abd Shukor Ahmad representing Mohamed Apandi said they had submitted the mediation form to the AG Chambers (AGC) through email on May 21.

“My client (Mohamed Apandi) is ready for trial, but at the same time, willing to negotiate to settle the suit,” he told reporters via WhatsApp after case management held online before Judicial Commissioner Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar today.

Also attending the proceedings were federal counsel Lau Wen Yen representing Dr Mahathir and the Government of Malaysia.

Abd Shukor said the next case management was set for September 29.

Meanwhile, senior federal counsel Shamsul Bolhassan when contacted said that the AGC had received the email from the plaintiff.

In his statement of claim, Mohamed Apandi, who was a Federal Court judge before being appointed as AG in 2015, among others, is seeking a declaration that the first defendant had committed misfeasance and misconduct in public office and a declaration that the first defendant had caused and induced the breach of contract between him and the Government of Malaysia.

He is seeking special damages in the sum of RM2,233,599.36, general damages, exemplary and/or punitive damages, costs and other relief deemed fit by the court.

The two defendants, in their statement of defence filed on November 12, said that there was no abuse of power by Dr Mahathir in the termination of Mohamed Apandi as AG as it was done in accordance with the provisions of the laws. — Bernama