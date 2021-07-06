Education Service Commission says announcement on ‘one-off’ teacher recruitment by tomorrow evening

Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin had earlier announced that the ministry would make a special one-off intake of teachers involving 18,702 Education Service Officers on grade DG41 to fill vacancies throughout the country. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — An announcement will be made by 5.30pm tomorrow on the special recruitment of grade DG41 Education Service Officers on a one-off basis.

The Education Service Commission (SPP), which is responsible for making the appointments, said priority would be given to graduates in education, whether from local public or private universities or overseas graduates.

“This exercise will be extended to graduates who are non-education majors through various methods of appointment in the next phase if there are still vacancies which could not be filled by education graduates,” it said in a statement today.

SPP advised the candidates involved to be ready and constantly check the official SPP website and social media platform to get the latest information on interviews for the special intake.

Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin had earlier announced that the ministry would make a special one-off intake of teachers involving 18,702 Education Service Officers on grade DG41 to fill vacancies throughout the country, especially in Sabah, Sarawak, Johor and Selangor. — Bernama