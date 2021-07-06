Covid-19 ICU patients at record high again with 943, as Malaysia adds another 103 deaths

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said 943 Covid-19 patients have been warded in the intensive care units (ICU), another record high. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Another 103 people nationwide died from Covid-19 today, raising the cumulative fatality count to 5,677 since the disease spread in Malaysia last year.

This is the second time this month the country’s Covid-19 fatalities breached the 100-mark within 24 hours, the highest was on June 2 at 126.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced that 943 Covid-19 patients have been warded in the intensive care units (ICU), which is another record high.

He said 450 of those in ICU need ventilators.

