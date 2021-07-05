Khairy: Covid-19 jabs for teenagers only for those with underlying medical conditions

A nurse prepares a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the St Nicholas Home, Bagan Jermal July 5, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Vaccination for adolescents would only be administered for those with underlying medical conditions for now, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba announced today.

Khairy said that the move announced today is as a precaution and to err on the side of caution.

When asked for clarification on the type of underlying medical conditions, Dr Adham listed immunocompromised children, cancer patients and those with chronic lung disease and other comorbidities such as heart disease and diabetes as those who would be given priority for vaccination.

MORE TO COME