A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan PU7 in Puchong Utama May 22, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Daily Covid-19 cases rose to 6,387 from a slightly lower figure yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced today.

So far, July has seen no days of cases dipping below 6,000.

Selangor is still contributing the most number of cases as the country’s most populous state continues to ramp up testing. Nearly a third — 2,610 — of cases as of noon came from Selangor.

Kuala Lumpur came in second with 819 cases.

