SOPs for the KL-Selangor EMCO: Here is what you need to know

Police and army personnel man a roadblock at KM34 of the Federal Highway in Kuala Lumpur June 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 ― Most of Selangor and 15 localities in the federal territory here will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for two weeks starting today.

This will also be the first time the EMCO has been enforced so widely in the Klang Valley since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country last year.

Since this is the first time the state is experiencing EMCO, here are some restrictions that the government has put in place for those who live or work at affected locations.

Travel restrictions

All entry and exit points in EMCO areas will be closed and monitored by the police with the help of armed forces.

Residents in EMCO affected areas are not allowed to leave their homes and only one representative per household is allowed to exit to purchase essential supplies and can only travel within a 10km radius.

Up to two people, including the patient, may travel interstate and inter-district to seek healthcare, and medical care.

Up to three people including the driver may travel for vaccination appointments.

Residents should not leave their homes between 8pm and 8am unless for emergencies or with police approval.

Only one person is allowed in each personal vehicle, and any passenger must have police that will be granted on an individual basis.

Work vehicles transporting goods or involved in the supply chain or industry (except worker transportation) may run at full capacity.

This also applies to official and government vehicles.

Public transportation

Trains, buses, Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), Express Rail Link (ERL), monorail, taxi, ferry, e-hailing ride are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Only one passenger is allowed in taxis and e-hailing vehicles.

Airports and sea ports are permitted to operate as normal.

Religious-related activities

Congregational prayers at the mosque and prayer halls are subjected to the decision of the state religious authority.

This also applies to Muslim wedding ceremonies and funeral managemet.

As for non-Muslims, religious activities are subjected to regulations by the Ministry of National Unity.

Marriage registrations for non-Muslims at the National Registration Department (JPN), houses of worship and religious associations are subject to the department's decision.

Non-Muslim funeral arrangements are permitted in accordance with the National Unity Ministry decisions.

People buy groceries at a supermarket ahead of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Gombak, Selangor July 2, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Economic activities

Restaurants, food trucks, hawker centres and food stalls may operate from 8am to 8pm with no dine-in allowed.

Groceries and convenience stores are allowed to operate from 8am to 8pm while supermarkets and hypermarkets will be limited to the food, drinks and essential supplies sections only and allowed to operate from 8am to 8pm.

Public markets, permanent farmer's markets and MyFarm Outlets may open from 6am to 2pm, while daily markets, morning markets, farmer's markets, night markets, and late night bazaars are not allowed.

Wholesale markets are permitted to operate from 12 midnight to 6am.

Essential economy

Hospitals, clinics and medical laboratories may operate as usual while pharmacies, medicine shops, veterinarians, pet food stores may operate from 8am to 8pm.

For petrol stations, they will revert to 6am to 8pm except for those on tolled highways, they are allowed for 24 hours operation.

Education

All institutions will remain closed during the EMCO period.

Food assistance

Food assistance from non-governmental organisations or companies and individuals must be done through the District Disaster Management Committee coordinated under the District or State Disaster Operational Control Centres.

Childcare

Childcare, private kindergartens and kindergartens in private, international schools, and enrichment centres will be required to temporarily shut except for children whose both parents or guardians are frontliners or working in essential services.

Essential services

Civil servants and workforce in essential services are limited to 20 per cent. This does not include frontliners, security and defence personnel.

As for civil servants in non-essential services, all are required to work from home.

For the private sector, the number of workers under these sectors providing essential services is limited to 60 per cent (inclusive of operations and management).