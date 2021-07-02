Taman Murni EMCO: Sepang police tracking down eight families

According to Sepang District Police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, there are 465 houses in Taman Murni with 1,588 residents and, of the total, 69 houses are unoccupied while the inhabitants of eight houses could not be located. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEPANG, July 2 — The police are tracking down eight families in Taman Murni here who disappeared before the enforcement of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) took effect on June 30.

According to Sepang District Police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, there are 465 houses in Taman Murni with 1,588 residents and, of the total, 69 houses are unoccupied while the inhabitants of eight houses could not be located.

“Some residents disappeared before the EMCO as they do not want their movement to be restricted. Yet the advantage (of the EMCO) for residents is that screenings are done, vaccinations are provided and food supply is channelled to them,” he told the media after implementing Ops Patuh at the industrial area here today.

He said a family of four returned home voluntarily yesterday for screening and vaccination.

Regarding the enforcement of the EMCO in the Sepang district, involving the Dengkil, Labu and Sepang sub-districts, he said he would discuss the matter in further detail with Selangor Police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed via online today.

Wan Kamarul said there are currently eight roadblocks in Sepang, four of which are bordering Negri Sembilan.

He added that there was a possibility that the roadblocks could be changed to highway routes for a more thorough inspection following the enforcement of the EMCO in most sub-districts in Selangor from midnight.

Regarding Ops Patuh, Wan Kamarul said 45 factories located in the Putra Perdana, Dengkil, Sungai Pelek and Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi areas would be inspected. — Bernama