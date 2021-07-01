Put aside political differences and assist govt in Covid-19 vaccination process, Armada tells politicians

Vaccine recipients wait for their turn at the vaccine distribution centre, SPICE, June 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, July 1 — Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada), the youth wing of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), has called on politicians, especially those at the grassroots level, to set aside their political differences and work together to assist the government in ensuring a smooth vaccination process.

Armada chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said that if more parties were to assist, either in terms of registration for vaccination or providing transport for the disabled, then it would speed up the vaccination process and help the country achieve herd immunity.

“I call upon all political parties, whether Umno or DAP youth, to assist because this is a mission that goes beyond political boundaries,” he told reporters after visiting the SPICE vaccination centre (PPV) here today.

According to him, Armada had activated its “Misi 100 Jam Khidmat Sukarela” (100 hours Voluntary Service Mission), whereby its members will spend 100 hours volunteering at PPVs in their respective divisions.

The volunteers will assist in all aspects related to vaccination, for example, to contact and provide transportation for persons with disabilities (PwD) to go to the PPVs as well as to help carry out registration via MySejahtera of those living in People’s Housing Projects and villages.

Meanwhile, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, who is also the deputy youth and sports minister, said the ministry received 105,743 applications for the Malaysia Vaccine Support Volunteers (MyVac) programme, as of yesterday.

He said a total of 5,302 MyVAC volunteers had been placed at PPVs nationwide while another 9,819 were waiting to be deployed. — Bernama